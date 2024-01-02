CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Last year was full of Taylor Swift, wildfire smoke, submarines, “Barbieheimer,” and much more, but what were the people of West Virginia curious about the most in 2023?

Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Elkins, Buckhannon, Weston, Grafton

Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Elkins, Buckhannon, Weston, and Grafton were all grouped into the Clarksburg area.

The Clarksburg area was the only place in the United States with “sharp dressed simple man tour” as a top trending search. ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd are headlining the tour, which announced a second round of tour dates early last year.

The Clarksburg area was also the only area in the United States to have “Jamaican food near me” as a top search, although the closest Jamaican restaurant is in Morgantown.

The Clarksburg area’s top five trending “tour” searches include: Taylor Swift — The Eras Tour Drake — It’s All a Blur Tour Lana Del Rey — 2023 tour ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd — Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour Noah Kahan — Stick Season Tour The Clarksburg area’s top five trending “tv show” searches include: The Last of Us The Night Agent The Fall of the House of Usher The Golden Bachelor The Walking Dead: Dead City

The top five trending “near me” searches in Clarksburg last year were: “Air quality near me” — This search peaked in June when smoke from Canadian wildfires made its way into West Virginia. “Jamaican food near me” “Dispensary near me” “Cell phones near me” “Pawn shop near me” The top five trending “versus” searches in Clarksburg last year were: WVU vs Duquesne 49ers vs Eagles WVU vs Houston Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Tank vs Ryan Garcia

Morgantown and Kingwood

Morgantown and Kingwood were grouped into the Pittsburgh area.

The Pittsburgh area ranked second in the United States in top trending searches for “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

The Pittsburgh area also ranked third in the U.S. in top trending searches for “Catholic church near me.”

The Pittsburgh area’s top five trending “tour” searches include: Taylor Swift — The Eras Tour Drake — It’s All a Blur Tour Beyoncé — Renaissance World Tour P!NK — Summer Carnival (Tour) Ed Sheeran — +–=÷x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) The Pittsburgh area’s top five trending “tv show” searches include: The Last of Us The Golden Bachelor The Night Agent Daisy Jones & the Six The Fall of the House of Usher

The Pittsburgh area’s top five trending “near me” searches include: “Air quality near me” “Pawn shop near me” “Haircut near me” “Asian massage near me” “Catholic church near me” The top five trending “versus” searches in the Pittsburgh area last year were: PSG vs Al Nassr UConn vs San Diego State Pitt vs Wofford Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder Inter Miami vs Cincinnati

Curious about what the top searches were nationwide? Visit Google Trends to see what the most searched movies, celebrities, video games and news stories were in 2023.