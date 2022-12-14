CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has announced a new leadership team and the changes that it is taking moving forward.

A detailed review of the DHHR was released last month and said that the department needed “bold organizational change” in order to best serve West Virginians. After the review’s release, the DHHR enacted a hiring freeze to begin structural changes.

On Wednesday, the department removed that hiring freeze and provided an update on those changes, which include a new leadership team and hiring incentives to fill positions. This comes just days after Gov. Jim Justice announced the retirement of DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch.

Two new CPS workers have already been hired in the Eastern Panhandle, and in order to recruit similar workers, the DHHR is offering $5,000 and $2,500 sign-on bonuses, depending on county and commitment.

One-year commitments to CPS Worker, CPS Worker Trainee and Social Service Worker 3 (Youth Services) positions in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties will receive $5,000, and $2,500 is available for people who commit to one year working in Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Grant, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Kanawha, Lewis, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Preston, Roane, Summers, Taylor, Wayne, or Webster county.

Additionally, Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order which allows retired DHHR workers to return to work part-time while still drawing full retirement benefits.

The department will also begin recruiting in high schools, higher education organizations, and the Jobs & Hope West Virginia program.