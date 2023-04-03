CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of piped gas and electricity per kilowatt-hour have increased by 31% and 48% respectively since the beginning of 2020. Despite being a national trend, some states’ utilities will still be cheaper than others, so which states have the lowest average utility costs?

A utility survey from move.org used data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to find out the average electricity consumption in each state as well as the average cost of natural gas per 1,000 cubic feet. The study used Bluefield Research to determine the average household water bill for each state.

Average monthly utilities cost per state (Courtesy move.org)

According to Move, West Virginia is ranked as the 18th most expensive state for monthly utility costs with an average monthly utility bill of $401.91. Included in that total are electricity, water, natural gas, water waste and other bills like phone, internet and streaming services. States with the least expensive utility costs are:

Utah: $344.93

Idaho: $350.25

Colorado: $355.83

New Mexico: $359.48

Montana: $360.27

The states with the most expensive utilities are:

Hawaii: $611.87

Connecticut: $462.62

Alabama: $439.16

Georgia: $438.18

Arizona: $436.05

Breakdown of the Unites States’ average monthly cost of utilities (Courtesy move.org)

The West Virginia Public Service Commission approved a 15% rate hike for Mon Power/FirstEnergy in November of 2022, which affected about half the state, following suit with many other power companies nationwide.

Gasoline prices have also been fluctuating but are overall more expensive now than they were in 2020. The average price for a gallon of gas in the United States in March 2020 was $2.33 but in March 2023 the average price was $3.54—still lower than the 2022 peak of $5.03, but also a dollar higher than the price three years ago. West Virginia’s average gas price the week of this article’s publication was $3.45, according to AAA.