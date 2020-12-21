Wheeling community creates a first-of-its-kind ‘diversity quilt’ on display now

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A first of its kind ‘diversity quilt’ is now on display for the Ohio Valley to take in.

Wheeling Heritage asked the question: What does diversity mean to you? Well, over 200 Wheeling residents responded with colorful, four-by-four canvasses.

From business owners, to kids at Wheeling Country Day School, to some sisters from Sisters of St. Joseph, the unique designs fit together in a way that’s keeping art alive and people connected… at a time when the pandemic has kept us apart.

I attached them to these ribbons to kind-of form a quilt. We have over 215 squares that were contributed to this. So, it was from all different ages which is really great. And, it’s what diversity means to them so it was a great community project. Chris Villamagna, Program Manager with Wheeling Heritage

Names are on the back but you can also go to Wheeling Heritage DOT org to check out all the individual squares. Now this quilt and all its beauty will be at the Artisan Center’s foyer on display until March.