CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month–a time to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York and celebrate a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. Gatherings can vary from parades to parties to festivals, and local communities in West Virginia are joining in on the fun. Here’s a list of local celebrations to look out for this month.

Morgantown – LGBTQ+ Center PRIDE Hike at the WV Botanic Garden

The West Virginia University LGBTQ+ Center is holding a Pride hike at the West Virginia Botanic Garden on Saturday, June 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. LGBTQ+ folks and allies are invited to attend. The event page says to look for the large Rainbow PRIDE Flag at the main entrance. Registration is required to participate, and you can register here.

Fairmont – Fairmont Pride

PFLAG Fairmont is holding a Fairmont Pride event on Saturday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the East Marion Park (Wave Tech) Pavilion 2. There will be Yoga at 2 p.m. Their Facebook event page is here.

Fairmont – Pride After Party

The Rambling Root is hosting an after party for Fairmont Pride on June 18 at 5 p.m. with giveaways, food, and craft brews. Their Facebook event page has more details.

Elkins – Pride in the Park

The Centers Against Violence is holding their fourth annual Pride in the Park event on Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information is available on their Facebook event page.

Cumberland – 2022 Cumberland Pride Festival

Cumberland Pride is holding a Pride festival at Canal Place in downtown Cumberland, MD on Sunday, June 5. The event will kick off with a march at City Hall at 11 a.m. and the festival itself is scheduled for 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Bodybuilding Barbie Miss Toto is headlining the event. More information, including sponsors and vendors, is available here.

Charleston – Suddenlink Presents Pride Parade and Festival

Rainbow Pride of WV is holding a family-friendly festival in downtown Charleston on June 4. Headliners at the Festival will be Jordy, Ra’Jah O’Hara and Eureka. For additional information, follow Rainbow Pride of WV on Facebook.

New Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (parade lines up at 11:30 a.m., starts at 12:30 p.m.) | New Location: City Center at Slack Plaza and Summers Street (between Quarrier Street and Washington Street East, Charleston)

Beckley – Beckley Pride 2022

Beckley Pride is holding a Pride event on June 4 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. The event is set to have over 70 vendors, two drag shows, and face painting and games for kids. Further information on the event is available on their Facebook page.

Huntington – Drag Me to Brunch: Picnic Edition

Huntington Pride is having a picnic for Pride month on June 5 at 10 a.m. at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. Tickets are $10. According to their listing on EventBrite, this event is ‘Bring your own Everything,’ so bring your blankets/chairs, food, beverage etc. Seating is first come first served. More details and tickets are available here.

Parkersburg – PrideFest

Parkersburg Pride is holding PrideFest on Saturday, June 11 this year from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Parkersburg City Park. The event promises music from local musicians, vendors, and food trucks as well as drag performances. The Facebook event page is here.

Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh Pride March & Parade

The Pittsburgh Pride Group is hosting the Pittsburgh Pride March & Parade on June 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Line-up for the march is in front of the City-County Building at 414 Grant Street downtown. The parade will go past the Andy Warhol Museum, across Seventh Street Bridge, and down sixth street, eventually ending at the Allegheny County Courthouse. A map of the parade route and additional details are available here.