CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 3,000-mile Race Across America (RAAM) starts at noon on Tuesday, and the racers will pass through West Virginia next week.

In one of the most challenging races in the world, the cyclists compete in teams of one, two, four and eight to bike from Oceanside, California to City Dock in Annapolis, Maryland and raise money for charities of their choice.

The racers bike round the clock to complete a distance longer than the Tour de France in a fraction of the time, according to the RAAM website.

Solo racers will start on Tuesday, June 13, and the first solo racers will likely pass through West Virginia next week. The fastest ever RAAM solo race took eight days to complete the full RAAM. On Saturday, June 17, the team racers will take off from Oceanside, and they will likely pass through West Virginia around the same time as the solo racers.

The cyclists will pass two checkpoints in north central West Virginia along U.S. Route 50. They will enter West Virginia near Parkersburg in Wood County and then travel through Ritchie, Doddridge, Harrison, Taylor and Preston counties before entering Maryland. They will only deviate from Route 50 for a short time in Harrison County on WV 98, WV 20/Buckhannon Pike and East Pike Street.

Race Across American route through West Virginia (RAAM)

West Virginia time stations are in West Union at 2,702.5 miles and Grafton at 2,748.8 miles.

For those who want to cheer on the racers, you can check up on them using the RAAM live tracking. Generally, the first half of the race takes longer because it is uphill, and then once the racers get past Colorado, the pace increases as they descend the Rocky Mountains.