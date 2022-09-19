CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY/AP) — Flags will return to full mast in West Virginia at sunset Monday, Sept. 19, Gov. Jim Justice’s Office announced in a press release.

The flags have been at half mast since the order went into effect on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Thursday, Sept. 8.

All United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities throughout West Virginia may fly at full mast again starting at sunset, in accordance with an announcement from the White House, the governor’s office announced in the release.

The state funeral for Britain’s longest-serving monarch was held Monday and drew kings, princes, prime ministers and crowds from around the world.

She will later be laid to rest with her husband, Prince Philip, at a private family service.