(WTRF) Looking for some new or old vinyl? Maybe, you’re needing to find a cassette or CD from memories past. These are the record stores in West Virginia where you could find your craved item.

Nail City Record– Wheeling, West Virginia

Nail City Record (WTRF)

Nail City Record is a record store located in Wheeling, WV at 40 12th st. Suite 300. Nail City says it’s a place where people of all ages can come and discover music from across every genre, decade, and media style.

Nail City is open Tuesday and Wednesday 11 am-5 pm, Thursday and Friday 11 am-7 pm, and Saturday 11 am-5 pm.

Sound Exchange– Parkersburg, WV

Sound Exchange Facebook photo

The Sound Exchange is located at 3417 Murdoch Ave in Parkersburg West Virginia. The record store says they have been bringing the best in new and used music to the Mid-Ohio Valley for over three decades.

The Sound Exchange is open Tuesday and Wednesday 12:30 pm-7 pm and Thursday- Saturday 11 am – 7 pm

Now Hear This– Huntington, West Virginia

Now Hear This is located at 1454 4th Ave. Huntington, West Virginia. Now Hear This is described as a “Mom and Pop” record store that has been locally owned and operated since 1995.

Now Hear This is open 10 am- 9 pm Monday-Saturday and 12 pm- 6pm on Sunday.

Sullivan’s Records– Charleston, West Virginia

Sullivan Records Facebook photo

Sullivan’s Records is located at 1588 Washington St. E in Charleston, West Virginia. Sullivan’s says it specializes in buying, selling, and trading new and used vinyl records.

Sullivan’s Records is open from Tuesday- Saturday 12:00 pm- 6pm

Elk City Records– Charleston West Virginia

Photo from ElkCityRecords.com

Elk City Records is located at 211 W Washington St in Charleston, West Virginia. Elk City Records was named the best record store in West Virginia in 2019, according to Vinylmeplease. They have

Elk City Records is open from Wednesday-Saturday 12pm-6pm.

Solar Mountain Records– Keyser, West Virginia

Solar Mountain Records is located at 21 Armstrong St. in Keyser, West Virginia. Solar Mountain Records say they have over 30,000 record 45’s & LP’s plus CD’s and cassettes for sale.

Solar Mountain Records is open from Tuesday- Saturday 11 am- 5 pm.

Cheap Thrills Records– Princeton, West Virginia

Cheap Thrills Records is located at 1130 Stafford Drive in Princeton, West Virginia. Cheap Thrills says it’s a classic record store with new & used vinyl, CDs, movies, collectibles & more.

Cheap Thrills Records is open 12 pm- 6 pm.

Budget Tapes & Records– Charleston, West Virginia

Budget Tapes & Records Facebook photo.

Budget Tapes & Records is located at 3708 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV. Budget Tapes & Records says it’s West Virginia’s hippest record store.

Budget Tapes & Records is open from 10 am-7 pm on Monday-Thursday, 10 am- 8 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 12-6 pm on Sunday