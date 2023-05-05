CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Free Comic Book Day falls on the first Saturday of May every year, and it’s a day when you can support local comic book stores while also getting some free comics. You’ll be able to find comics appropriate for all ages and many stores also hold raffles giveaways, costume contests or other fun activities throughout the day to fulfill your inner nerd.

North central West Virginia has a handful of comic book stores, but if you’re looking to grab some loot over the weekend, these are some of the stores participating in Free Comic Book Day for 2023. If you live outside of north central West Virginia don’t worry, you can use this locator map to find a participating store in your area, but if you don’t see your local store listed you can always give them a call and ask.

You can go here to find a full list of comics that will be available during Free Comic Book Day.

Morgantown

Four Horsemen Comics and Gaming is located in the Morgantown Mall near the food court. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and each person will get five free tickets they can use for comics or raffle entries. Here are some of the events the Four Horsemen has planned:

Costume contest from 1-2 p.m. – All participants earn raffle tickets and prizes will be awarded to first second and third place.

from 1-2 p.m. – All participants earn raffle tickets and prizes will be awarded to first second and third place. Game demos from 3-5 p.m. – learn how to play card and tabletop games like Pokémon, Magic the Gathering and more.

from 3-5 p.m. – learn how to play card and tabletop games like Pokémon, Magic the Gathering and more. Team trivia from 6-8 p.m. – teams of two to four will compete for prizes and bragging rights.

The store will also have several deals going on during the day: 25% off board games, $.50 back issue comics, 30% off action figures, and buy-one-get-one on trade paperback comic books.

Comic Paradise Plus 2 in Westover will also be celebrating free comic book day from noon to 4 p.m. and will have a special cosplay guest She-Na Warrior Princess as Ghost Spider.

Fairmont

Comic Paradise Plus, the self-proclaimed oldest comic store in West Virginia, is located on Walnut Ave. in Fairmont and will be having deals on various products and will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

Philippi

Artefaktual Comics and Games is a newcomer to the space and will be hosting its second annual Free Comic Book Day Scavenger Hunt that will take place all across the town of Philippi. One of each of the free comics can be found at different businesses on Main Street, the Barbour County Historical Museum, the Philippi Public Library and others. You can go here to find a full list of their available comics and where they can be found.

Artefaktual will also have a 20% storewide discount and will be open from noon to 8 p.m.