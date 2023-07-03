CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A gas station chain in West Virginia is slashing its prices as part of a patriotic promotion.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, Sheetz will sell regular 87, E85 (flex fuel), Unleaded 88, mid-grade, premium and ethanol-free fuel grades for $1.776 per gallon at all 675+ locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, according to a press release.

The promotion will run all day.

Diesel fuels are not included in the promotion, per the release.

12 News reached out to confirm and was told that the promotion will happen in West Virginia.

This comes during a predicted record-breaking July 4 travel weekend, with an estimated 50.7 million Americans traveling 50 miles or more.