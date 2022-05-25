CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – May 25 is National Wine Day, and there are plenty of drinks to try to celebrate right here in West Virginia. West Virginia has a number of wineries that offer unique fruit options and flavors. Here are some of the most popular.

Keeping it local

West Virginia Fruit and Berry

These Bridgeport-made wines are centered around West Virginia fruits like blackberry, raspberry, cherry blossom and elderberry. According to the company’s website, these wines are distributed across the U.S. and are sold in 38 states. You can find West Virginia Fruit and Berry as most big grocery stores in the state, including Walmart and Kroger.

Forks of Cheat

This Morgantown winery has a wine for every connoisseur, from whites to reds to unique fruit wines. Some of the most exciting varieties include spiced apple, sugarplum and redbud. Forks of Cheat has been in the wine business for more than 30 years after its owner Jerry Deal turned his hobby into a thriving full-time business. You can visit the winery on Stewartstown Road in Morgantown.

Batton Hollow

This Lost Creek based winery has several red and white choices as well as seasonal wines. Its popular Summer Breeze wine will be available again starting at the end of May. For samples, you can stop by the winery at 406 Woodstock Drive in Lost Creek. For a full list of where you can but Batton Hollow, click here.

Lambert’s Vintage Wines

If you want the full winery experience, Lambert’s might be your place. In addition to offering a number of red, white and blush wines, this Weston winery also offers tours and even hosts weddings. You can also stay by the winery in one of Lambert’s couple’s cabins. You can find Lambert’s in many Kroger locations in West Virginia, or if you order a box from the Lambert’s website, you can get $20 off.

Mountain Dragon Mazery

According to the Mountain Dragon website, mead or maze refers to wine made from honey, and that is reflected in this meadery’s floral flavors. Some varieties include West Virginia Wildflower, Tulip Poplar, Basswood and Rhodomel Rose. They also have both red and rose black cherry. All of their mead is made from honey collected by beekeepers in West Virginia, and most of it is from their own bees in Fairmont. You can buy Mountain Dragon products on their website or at a number of stores across West Virginia.

Across West Virginia

Kirkwood Winery

Kirkwood in Summersville is known for its many wine flavors, including some that might surprise you, like its semi-sweet ramp wine. It also makes rhubarb, ginseng and dandelion wine. Just down the road from its winery, Kirkland Wine also owns Isaiah Morgan Distillery which makes a variety of moonshine and whisky. Click here to see all the countless options or to order.

Moss Farms Winery

Moss Farms makes Mountain Moonlight wines in a number of red and white varieties. This farm turned winery is in Wheeling. For a full list of where you can buy Moss Farm products, click here. Keep up to date on the winery’s events on its Facebook page.

West Whitehill Winery

This Moorfield winery is known for its sweet wines, particularly its Mountain Spice wine which is a multi-award winner. In the words of West Whitehill’s website, it is “small but mighty.” These wines can be shipped to residents of West Virginia and are available to a number of stores in West Virginia, such as Kroger, Price Cutter, 7-11 and Food Lion. See a full list of retailers.