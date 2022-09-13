CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With dropping temperatures, pumpkin spice everything in stores and the autumnal equinox next week, fall is well and truly in the air.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture came up with a Fall Agritourism list for those who love pumpkin picking, hay rides and corn mazes.

12 News has a breakdown of what each farm that made the list includes.

North Central West Virginia

The Pumpkin Farm At Saltwell in Bridgeport — The Pumpkin Farm At Saltwell has no admission or parking fees, according to its Facebook page. It opens to the public on Saturday, Sept. 17, and on Saturday, Oct. 1, it will host a tractor and engine show. It is located at 3460 Saltwell Rd.

Metro Valley

Bumgarner Pumpkins in Letart — Bumgarner’s Pumpkin Festival is Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 starting at 8 a.m. and will include pumpkins, mums, crafts, food and treats. The farm is located at 6254 Graham Station Rd.

Potomac Highlands

CW’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Cass — Every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 17 through Oct. 23, CW’s 10-acre Corn Maze in Pocahontas County is open. The farm located at 16110 Cass Rd. also includes one acre of u-pick pumpkins. Click here for more information.

New River-Greenbriar Valley

Okes Family Farms in Beckley — The pumpkin patch at Okes Family Farms opens on Sept. 24 according to its website. It will also host a moms and daughters “Witches’ Night” where you can enter a costume contest and make a broom before entering the corn maze on Sept. 16. It is located at 614 Blue Jay 6 Rd. Click here to see its hours.

Northern Panhandle

Cody’s Pumpkin Patch in New Cumberland — Cody’s Pumpkin Patch is located at 993 Gas Valley Rd. It has not yet announced an opening date for the season on its Facebook page.

Eastern Panhandle