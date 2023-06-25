CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While the Mountain State may feel isolated from the rest of the country, these roads can take you farther than you may think. So what happens if you hop on one and just keep going?

U.S. Route 50

Rt. 50 is the main road that connects north central West Virginia with places like Parkersburg and southern Ohio as well as the Eastern Panhandle and Maryland, but what happens if you don’t stop in Ohio or the panhandle? According to mapsofusa.com, Rt. 50 runs from Ocean City, MD all the way to Sacramento, CA. Notable cities in between include Washington, D.C., Cincinnati, OH, and Overland Park, KS, a neighbor to Kansas City, MO.

Rt. 50 also has a reputation for being called “The Loneliest Road” in America, specifically in the parts that run across Nevada. In the Silver State, Rt. 50 travelers will often find themselves going nearly 70 miles without any sign of civilization along a two-lane highway. This trip through the rocky desert is great for those who love to sightsee and enjoy some peace and quiet, just make sure you stop for gas before you go.

U.S. Route 19

Running mostly parallel to Interstate 79, U.S. Rt. 19 is another highly trafficked road for those in north central West Virginia as it intersects many towns throughout and even runs in front of the WBOY studio.

According to usends.com, Rt. 19 stretches vertically across the country from Erie, PA all the way down to Memphis, FL near the Tampa area. Other cities that can be found on the route include Pittsburgh, PA, Asheville, NC, Atlanta, GA and St. Petersburg, FL.

According to usends.com, Rt. 19 was originally built out of two separate routes across the country that didn’t connect at all. One of these original routes began in Erie, PA, like it does today, and ran to its end near Gauley Bridge, WV. Speaking of WV, the stretch of Rt. 19 through Summersville, WV has been dubbed “the world’s largest speed trap” after local police reportedly wrote 10,000 tickets in the area in 2004, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

U.S. Routes 33 and 48

If you’re looking for a day trip or just some easy passage over the mountains, these two routes are the way to go to see the countryside of Appalachia.

According to usends.com, U.S. Rt. 33 is the longer of these two routes with its ends located in Richmond, VA and Elkhart, IN, which is just one hour from Lake Michigan and two hours from Chicago, IL.

According to usends.com, Rt. 48, aka Corridor H, is a particularly important route for connecting north central West Virginia with the coast of Virginia as it, once fully completed, is meant to provide easier passage over the Appalachian Mountains towards the eastern seaboard.