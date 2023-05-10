GHENT, W.Va. (WVNS) — West Virginia’s “old gold” and blue state colors are well known throughout the state, but these colors were not official until a hundred years after it gained statehood.

According to the West Virginia Encyclopedia website, the iconic colors were not officially established until March 8, 1963, the centennial year of statehood. So, the Mountain State went a 100 years until it was decided that the “old gold” and blue colors best represent it.

Up until 1963, West Virginia University’s use of these colors was seen all over the state, and many considered the university’s colors as the states.

Similar to now, West Virginian’s love for WVU is imbedded deep into the state’s identity. WVU’s colors are the state’s colors as far as West Virginians were concerned, and when May of 1963 came around, old gold and blue was officially made as the Mountain State’s colors.