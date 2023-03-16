CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Whether you’re a newlywed couple, finally moving out of your parent’s house, or just need to switch it up, 12 News has put together a list of various phone providers in north central West Virginia so you can find the one that’s just right for you.

Google Fi

The first provider on our list is Google Fi. One of the newer providers out there, Google Fi’s main selling point is that you only pay for the data you use. Their plans for two begin at a monthly cost of $18/per line with their Flexible plan—which includes 10 GB of monthly data and allows you to adjust your rate and data to fit your needs. Of the companies we researched, Google Fi offers the best coverage for North Central West Virginia, as shown on the map. Google Fi allows you to bring any unlocked phone—including iPhones—to sign up for the service, but will only sell you select Android phones if you don’t already have your own. Click here to learn more.

Google Fi coverage map as of March 15, 2023.

Visible

Of the providers we researched, Visible is the simplest in terms of signing up and getting started. Plans for Visible begin at $25/month per line with their Visible Basic plan and include unlimited talk, text and data. Visible works through the Verizon network and offers similar coverage, which can be seen in the map below. Visible allows you to bring any unlocked phone as well as purchase a phone from their online store with trade-ins available for select devices. Click here to learn more.

US Cellular Coverage map as of March 15, 2023.

Mint Mobile

Recently acquired—and then sold again—by actor Ryan Reynolds, Mint Mobile is the most versatile of the providers we researched, with several plans that cater to exactly what each customer is looking for. Plans start at $15/month for 4 GB of data, with the most expensive plan being $30/month for unlimited data. All plans include unlimited talk and text. Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile’s 5G network, coverage of the area can be seen on the map below. Mint also caters to families and those who wish to bring their own devices. Click here to learn more.

Mint Mobile coverage map as of March 15, 2023.

These are just a few of the providers available in north central West Virginia, there are several others to choose from with their own benefits and drawbacks. Please take note of the fact that several rural areas in West Virginia do not have coverage from some providers and take location into account when choosing a provider and plan.