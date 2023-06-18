GHENT, W.Va. (WVNS) — The gaming industry has had a recent surge in female gamers in the last several year, with many notable female lead characters at the forefront. Which female gaming character is West Virginia’s favorite?

Online gaming experts at JustGamblers reported a recent study that revealed each states favorite female lead in video games by compiling Google search data and comparing it to a seed list of 236 female gaming characters.

The female gaming characters that West Virginians saw the most monthly searches was: Princess Peach at the top spot with an average 908 monthly searches. Lady Dimitrescu, from the 2021 survival horror Resident Evil 8, came ranking in at second with 798 monthly searches. In third place, West Virginia searched for Ellie from the Last of Us an average of 597 monthly searches.

With more than 650 million copies of Super Mario games being sold, it is no surprise Mario’s female counterpart is one of the nation’s top search for female gaming characters. In fact, Princess Peach was the number one search for 49 out of 50 states, where Hawaii had the popular Street Fighter character Chun-Li as their top result according to JustGamblers data report.

With Princess Peach being one of the most sweet, kind, and optimistic characters in gaming, it’s no surprise she became one of the most iconic female characters.

For a full scope of the data reported by JustGamblers, visit here.