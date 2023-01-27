WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — New data released by the Biden-Harris administration on Friday revealed that more than 26 million people across all 50 states applied for, or were automatically eligible for student-debt relief.

According to the release, approximately 131,000 people in West Virginia applied for or were automatically eligible for one-time student debt relief; and 85,000 of these applications had been fully approved and sent to loan servicers before lawsuits by various officials and entities who opposed the program placed the process on hold.

In August of 2022, President Biden announced his administration’s new program that aimed to provide up to $20,000 in student loan debt relief to borrowers in the United States making less than $125,000 per year.

The process was put on hold after four weeks of applications being open when elected officials from several states filed lawsuits against the administration for various reasons. Two of these suits have advanced to the Supreme Court with oral arguments for both cases coming next month, according to The Hill.

The release went on to say that nearly 40 million people nationwide would have been eligible for the relief had the program not been put on hold, with 90% of the benefits going toward borrowers making less than $75,000 per year.

More information regarding student-loan relief can be found at StudentAid.gov/debtrelief.