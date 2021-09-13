Who is eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit?

(WOWK) — Some families may be eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program, which will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service.

The EBB is an FCC program to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benefits included in the program include:

Up to a $50/month discount on your broadband service and associated equipment rentals

Up to a $75/month discount if your household is on qualifying Tribal lands

A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer (with a co-payment of more than $10 but less than $50)

The EBB is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

According to the FCC, a household is eligible if a member of the household meets any one of the criteria below:

Have an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline.

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 school year.

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

An example of eligibility is that Roane County Schools have announced that all students are eligible for assistance because they receive free breakfast and lunch programs.

To apply for benefits, visit the official website.