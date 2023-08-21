CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Have you been sneezing, wiping water from your eyes and feeling stuffy the past few weeks? Us too. If you’re feeling your allergy symptoms peaking, it’s not in your head.

According to Pollen.com, allergy season for ragweed is peaking the week of Saturday, Aug. 26 this year.

West Virginia is also home to several types of ragweed that are considered “significant” allergens by Pollen.com, its highest allergen level. Those types include:

Annual Ragweed (Ambrosia artemisiifolia)

Pennsylvania Pellitory (Parietaria pensylvanica)

Smooth Amaranth (Amaranthus hybridus)

Great Ragweed (Ambrosia trifida)

Rape, also known as field mustard (Brassica rapa)

While you might not know what those plants look like by name, you’ve probably seen them before.

Annual Ragweed (Ambrosia artemisiifolia) Credit: Larry Allain, U.S. Geological Survey Pennsylvania Pellitory (Parietaria pensylvanica) Credit: Billie L. Turner Plant Resources Center at The University of Texas at Austin via U.S. Geological Survey Smooth Amaranth (Amaranthus hybridus) Credit: Larry Allain, U.S. Geological Survey Great Ragweed (Ambrosia trifida) Credit: Larry Allain, U.S. Geological Survey Rape, also known as field mustard (Brassica rapa) Credit: Karolina Grabowska via Pexels

The Allergy & Asthma Network says ragweed is a leading cause of hay fever, and other symptoms of ragweed allergy include nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, eye irritation and even hives.

Overall, Pollen.com considers most of West Virginia to have medium levels of ragweed allergens, with the Northern Panhandle having high levels, as well as part of the Eastern Panhandle.

Clarksburg’s five-day forecast from Pollen.com shows that as of Monday, Aug. 21, ragweed pollen was at “medium-high” levels, which it predicts will continue into Tuesday, and increase to “high” on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Click here to check your ZIP code’s extended forecast.

If you’re looking to minimize your symptoms as ragweed season nears its peak later this week, the Allergy & Asthma Network suggests pre-medicating with an antihistamine or corticosteroid nasal spray 2 hours before being exposed to allergens, changing clothes and showering after spending time outside, keeping doors and windows shut and drying laundry indoors.