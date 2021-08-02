Why do remote students still need regular vaccinations?

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Back-to-school season is right around the corner and, for students, that means getting those regular vaccination checkups.

Students entering Pre-K, 7th and 12th grade, and those first-time students (virtual and in-school) are required to get their back-to-school immunizations. Still, some parents in the community question why even the children who are 100% remote are required to get these shots.

“Even if you homeschool a child, they’re still eligible to participate in sports or other activities that the school offers,” said Shannon McBee, Epidemiologist, WV Bureau of Public Health.

The bureau said the idea behind this is to protect each individual child and the community.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department said they expect to see more residents coming in to get their regular vaccinations soon. They said these regular immunizations are for more than just students who are physically attending classes.

“These vaccinations are not for school. These are for people. We like to link it to schools and there are certainly requirements for attending school, but these are really to help the schools and to help yourself by getting vaccinated,” said Michael Kilkenny, the Public Health Officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

The bureau suggests checking with your child’s school district to see when their immunization records are due before the start of the school year.

For specific information on the requirements, you can click here.