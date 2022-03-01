CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Anyone from West Virginia is no stranger to potholes, and every winter, drivers in the state expect to see some torn-up roads. But why do the roads get so bad at the end of every winter?

The West Virginia Division of Highways explained that not only does freezing during the winter cause more potholes, but long-term repairs cannot be completed during the winter, causing an excess of holes in the roads every spring.

Asphalt plants are not open during the winter, so road crews don’t have access to the hot asphalt they need to repair roads permanently. When the DOH doesn’t have access to hot asphalt, it uses a cold asphalt repair which serves as a temporary fix in the winter to prevent roads from becoming too dangerous. However, these repairs don’t last, causing an influx of potholes to fix permanently as soon as the plants open.

So if you’ve ever wondered why the potholes are so bad when it seemed like crews just patched them, they probably used the cold asphalt method and are coming back a second time using hot asphalt.

“With the spring flowers that pop up also comes our opportunity to come out and start doing permanent repairs on potholes that formed over the winter,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Deputy State Highway Engineer for Division Operations.

Once asphalt plants open, typically in late March to early April, WVDOH uses a five-step process for permanent repairs. The process includes:

Milling out the pothole usually into a square

Brushing loose dirt out of the hole

Applying a tacking material to help the asphalt bond

Filling the hole with asphalt

Rolling the asphalt to compact it

Sealing the joints

According to the DOH, this year, a plant in St. Albans opened early so the WVDOH is beginning to fill portholes early in that area. Other nearby counties are already seeing milled and filled pothole repairs, including Kanawha, Boone, Mason and Putnam counties.

As additional plants open around the state in the coming weeks, hot patch repairs will begin in those areas. In the meantime, crews throughout all 55 counties continue to cold patch potholes for the sake of protecting drivers and their vehicles until the plants open.

“This time of year, potholes can form seemingly overnight,” Pack said. “The men and women who maintain our roadways risk their lives every day, surrounded by traffic, to provide the safest roadway they possibly can.”

This year, the DOH says it has updated its strategy to squeeze efficiency into every part of the process, including getting an early start where possible and having WVDOH trucks lined up at each asphalt plant as it opens.