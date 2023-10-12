CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginians who were wanting to see the eclipse this weekend might be disappointed.

Although the path of the eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14 will technically be partially visible from the Mountain State, the weather will not make the viewing condition ideal. The StormTracker 12 weather team predicts that the state will be under cloud coverage throughout the viewing period with 100% chance rainy conditions in Clarksburg, making the eclipse basically impossible to see.

Chance of rain in Clarksburg for the week of Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 (WBOY)

The path of totality for Saturday’s “ring of fire” or annular eclipse will be across Oregon, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. West Virginia would only see 40% of the sun covered by the moon, even if the weather conditions were favorable.

If you do happen to see a break in the clouds on Saturday, the eclipse will be visible at 1:12 p.m. in Clarksburg, with the moon moving across the run between 11:52 a.m. and 2:35 p.m.

Annular eclipse viewing on Oct. 14 (WBOY image, data from NASA)

West Virginians who really want to see an eclipse can look forward to April 2024. A full solar eclipse will pass over the United States on Monday, April 8, and the path of totality will pass only a few hours drive north of the Clarksburg area, according to NASA.

Keep in mind that it’s not safe to look directly at the sun without solar viewers or another form of protective eyewear. See a list of ways to protect your eye on the American Astronomical Society’s website.

Some places like the Town of Davis in Tucker County are offering free events where glasses will available for free.