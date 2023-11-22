CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving, known as “Small Business Saturday,” gives people the opportunity to “shop small” just in time for Christmas.

Small Business Saturday was created to help independent businesses to be able to capture a larger portion of spending during the holiday shopping season. This year marks the 14th year of Small Business Saturday, which was founded in 2010 by American Express, and the Small Business Administration has been a co-sponsor since 2011.

“There are over 33 million small businesses and startups throughout the nation, and small businesses create two-thirds of the net new jobs which makes them a crucial pillar to the community across the county. We are so thankful to the small business communities for what they have given to us as individuals within our communities and our neighborhoods,” Karen Friel, Small Business Administration District Director, said.

Some ways that you can support small businesses this Saturday include visiting the small independent restaurants, eateries and entertainment venues. Choose to shop small and make holiday purchases at local businesses. Lastly, encourage others like friends, and family to shop small, either in person or online.

According to officials, compared to big box stores, small businesses put a much larger share of their revenue back into the local economy.

“For every $100 spent with a small business, approximately $68 goes back into the local economy, versus $43 in comparison to the big box stores. So, as you can see, that is more money for your fire departments, for your parks and recreation, your local schools and community structures and infrastructure for all of that to build upon,” said Friel.

Several Small Business Saturday events are happened across north central West Virginia, including in Morgantown and Clarksburg, and many small businesses will offer discounts and deals.