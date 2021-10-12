William Ihlenfeld sworn in for second go-round as U.S. Attorney for WV’s northern district

WHEELING, W.Va. – William Ihlenfeld is again the United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia, after taking the oath of office Tuesday. Ihlenfeld was nominated by President Joe Biden on August 10, 2021 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on October 5, 2021. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh administered the oath to Ihlenfeld.

As U.S. Attorney, Ihlenfeld is the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in the Northern District of West Virginia, which includes offices in Wheeling, Martinsburg, Clarksburg, and Elkins. He oversees a staff of 53 employees, including 24 attorneys and 28 non-attorney support personnel. The office is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes in the district, including crimes related to terrorism, public corruption, child exploitation, firearms, and narcotics. The office also defends the United States in civil cases and collects debts owed to the United States.

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld

Ihlenfeld previously served as the United States Attorney in the Northern District of West Virginia, from 2010 until 2016. Prior to that, he was a state prosecutor for thirteen years in Ohio County and Brooke County, including three years as a domestic violence prosecutor. Most recently, he was a member of the West Virginia Legislature.

Ihlenfeld takes over for Randolph Bernard, who served as the acting U.S. Attorney for the district, since March 2021, following the resignation of former U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

During his first term as U.S. Attorney, Ihlenfeld investigated and prosecuted British banking giant HSBC for its failure to identify money laundering transactions by Mexican drug cartels and terror groups. He also helped to broker a $150 million settlement with the McKesson Corporation for its filling of suspicious orders of painkillers from West Virginia pharmacies.

The prevention and prosecution of public corruption has been a priority of Ihlenfeld throughout his career and will continue to be during his second term as U.S. Attorney, according to his office.

Ihlenfeld is an Ohio University graduate and earned his law degree from West Virginia University.