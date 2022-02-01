Winners of 2022 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, announced the winners of the fourth annual Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition.
Awards were given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in three divisions: Elementary School, Middle School and High School. Winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50, and $25, respectively. Select artwork will also be used by the Department of Tourism.
This year’s exhibition called for one-of-a-kind postcard designs, depicting the theme: “What does America’s newest national park – the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve – mean to you?”
An exhibition of the winning pieces and other selected entries is now on display outside the Governor’s Office at the State Capitol in Charleston. The exhibit features 275 pieces from students in 12 counties. The gallery can be viewed virtually here or winning art pieces can be seen below.
Elementary School Division
1st Place *Best of Show Winner*
“The Heart and Flow of WV” by The Kinder Crew – Grandview Elementary School, Charleston, Kanawha County
2nd Place
“Nature’s Gift” by Carter Chapman – Skyview Elementary School, Morgantown, Monongalia County
3rd Place
“New River Gorge” by Lydia Anderson – Skyview Elementary School, Morgantown, Monongalia County
Middle School Division
1st Place
“New River Gorge Bridge – Hidden Shapes in the Clouds” by Natalie Garrett – Braxton County Middle School, Sutton, Braxton County
2nd Place
“Bridge Over the Mountains” by Peyton Hamrick – Lincoln Middle School, Shinnston, Harrison County
3rd Place
“Winter at New River Gorge” by Rayley Cochran – Lincoln Middle School, Shinnston, Harrison County
High School Division
1st Place
“Unknown” by Makenna Poling – Grafton High School, Grafton, Taylor County
2nd Place
“Fall Bridge” by Sophie Wolfe – Huntington High School, Huntington, Cabell County
3rd Place
“Gorge-ous Fall” by Krysten Holly Jarrell – Spring Valley High School, Huntington, Wayne County