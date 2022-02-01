Winners of 2022 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, announced the winners of the fourth annual Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition.

Awards were given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in three divisions: Elementary School, Middle School and High School. Winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50, and $25, respectively. Select artwork will also be used by the Department of Tourism.

This year’s exhibition called for one-of-a-kind postcard designs, depicting the theme: “What does America’s newest national park – the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve – mean to you?”

An exhibition of the winning pieces and other selected entries is now on display outside the Governor’s Office at the State Capitol in Charleston. The exhibit features 275 pieces from students in 12 counties. The gallery can be viewed virtually here or winning art pieces can be seen below.

Elementary School Division

“The Heart and Flow of WV” by The Kinder Crew, 1st place (Gov. Office photo)

“Nature’s Gift” by Carter Chapman, 2nd place (Gov. Office photo)

“New River Gorge” by Lydia Anderson, 3rd place(Gov. Office photo)

1st Place *Best of Show Winner*

“The Heart and Flow of WV” by The Kinder Crew – Grandview Elementary School, Charleston, Kanawha County

2nd Place

“Nature’s Gift” by Carter Chapman – Skyview Elementary School, Morgantown, Monongalia County

3rd Place

“New River Gorge” by Lydia Anderson – Skyview Elementary School, Morgantown, Monongalia County

Middle School Division

“New River Gorge Bridge – Hidden Shapes in the Clouds” by Natalie Garrett, 1st place,(Gov. Office photo)

“Bridge Over the Mountains” by Peyton Hamrick, 2nd place (Gov. Office photo)

“Winter at New River Gorge” by Rayley Cochran, 3rd place (Gov. Office photo)

1st Place

“New River Gorge Bridge – Hidden Shapes in the Clouds” by Natalie Garrett – Braxton County Middle School, Sutton, Braxton County

2nd Place

“Bridge Over the Mountains” by Peyton Hamrick – Lincoln Middle School, Shinnston, Harrison County

3rd Place

“Winter at New River Gorge” by Rayley Cochran – Lincoln Middle School, Shinnston, Harrison County

High School Division

“Unknown” by Makenna Polin, 1st place (Gov. Office photo)

“Fall Bridge” by Sophie Wolfe, 2nd place (Gov. Office photo)

“Gorge-ous Fall” by Krysten Holly Jarrell, 3rd place (Gov. Office photo)

1st Place

“Unknown” by Makenna Poling – Grafton High School, Grafton, Taylor County

2nd Place

“Fall Bridge” by Sophie Wolfe – Huntington High School, Huntington, Cabell County

3rd Place

“Gorge-ous Fall” by Krysten Holly Jarrell – Spring Valley High School, Huntington, Wayne County