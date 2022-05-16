CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The winners of the First Lady Student Artist Series Sword Smithing Design Contest were announced.

In a press release from First Lady Cathy Justice, they say the first-place winner received $500 and will be used to knight the winners of all Golden Horseshoe recipients. Second-place received $250 and third-place won $100. Two honorable mentions also received $100.

A $1,000 grant was given to four Career Centers that helped forged the sword designs out of metal. These include James Rumsey Technical Center, Monongalia Technical Center, Randolph Technical Center and Roane Jackson VoTech Center.

The ceremony was today, May 16.

Avery Nine and Jillian Eicher, Musselman High School and James Rumsey Technical Center in Berkeley County, came out on top as first-place winners.

1st Place Winners Avery Nine and Jillian Eicher with First Lady Cathy Justice (Photo Courtesy: First Lady Cathy Justice)

Rebecca Chmiel, University High School and Monongalia Technical Center in Monongalia County, got second place.

2nd Place Winner Rebecca Chmiel with First Lady Cathy Justice (Photo Courtesy: First Lady Cathy Justice)

Third place went to Cullen Crosston with Elkins High School and Randolph Technical Center in Randolph County.

3rd Place Winner Cullen Crosston with First Lady Cathy Justice (Photo Courtesy: First Lady Cathy Justice)

Honorable mentions went out to Melody Calkins, Elkins High School and Randolph Technical Center in Randolph County, and Ava Bratton, Roane County High School and Roane Jackson VoTech Center in Roane County.

Honorable Mention Melody Calkins with First Lady Cathy Justice (Photo Courtesy: First Lady Cathy Justice)

Honorable Mention Ava Bratton with First Lady Cathy Justice (Photo Courtesy: First Lady Cathy Justice)

The James Rumsey Technical Center will now get a total of $5,000 in a grant to support their Career Center program and cover the forging costs.