Woman from West Virginia hopes to empower others with her recovery story

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A woman from West Virginia is using her story of recovery to inspire others. She wants to empower other people in recovery by sharing what she’s accomplished since she last sat on a bar stool.

“You know what? I say, it’s hard to do anything when you have your head in a bottle of whiskey,” Dana Knowles said, a business owner in Martinsburg.

Knowles has been living in Martinsburg for the past seven years. She owns a successful tuxedo shop and also has a separate business online. Her life seems simple now, but things weren’t always easy.

“I was drinking and partying when I was younger and I just over shot the mark. I couldn’t get back on the other side of the fence. I wanted to stop and I just couldn’t stop. I was like a tornado roaring through peoples lives,” she said.

After one blackout from drugs and alcohol nearly scared her to death, Knowles knew something had to change. Only after checking into rehab is when missing pieces of her life sized puzzle started coming together.

“First thing I had to do was start hanging around different people, mama always said you hang around with those people you’re going to be like those people, so I started hanging around with clean and sober people that were living a good life but also living that life too,” Dana said.

Knowles says she always had a knack for being a creator. Being an entrepreneur is what she wanted most in life. She says there is always light at the end of the tunnel. Giving up should never be an option.

“You just shouldn’t quit and don’t be discouraged and don’t let other people define your future.”

Dana’s shop sits in Martinsburg on Wilson Street, and her hanging shower caddy is available on Amazon.

