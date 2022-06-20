UPDATE (11:06 a.m. on Monday, June 20): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Michelle Godsey was wanted by Ohio police at the time of her death.

Photo Courtesy: Allen County Sheriff’s Office

They say that she had removed a GPS bracelet at some point before she drowned.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies say the body of a child who has been missing since early Saturday morning has been recovered.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Indiana resident Katreece Wells, later identified as Michelle Godsey, and 6-year-old Deonco Howard were fishing off the boat ramp in Dunbar around 1:30 a.m. on June 18.

Deputies say the child allegedly knocked a large SUV into gear and it hit Godsey and went into the Kanawha River.

They say that Godsey tried to rescue Denoco, but they both were swept underwater. Godsey’s body was found along with the vehicle on Saturday.

The Chevrolet Tahoe that went into the Kanawha River was found on June 18, according to deputies. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

