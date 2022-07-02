CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A State Memorial Service will be held honoring Hershel “Woody” Williams on Sunday, July 3.

Starting at 10:00 a.m., public visitation will be allowed at the Capitol Rotunda via the public West Wing entrance. While public access to the Capitol Building will be shut down shortly before 2:00 p.m. to allow final visitors to pay their respects, visitation will end strictly at 2:00 p.m.

Guests can park in lots around the Capitol Complex, which will be on a first-come, first-served basis, as well as at a public employee parking garage off Greenbrier Street and the Laidley Field parking lot. There will also be designated handicap parking spaces beside the State Culture Center. Free shuttle services will be available within the service area.

The doors to the State Culture Center will open between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

After all VIPs are seated, limited seating will be open to the public. Additional seating will be available inside and outside the Culture Center.

The service will begin at 4 p.m. inside the State Culture Center Theater

“Following introductory music by the Army National Guard Band, Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black will welcome family and guests. LCpl. Cedar Ross and Benji Casey will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Then, Cathy Mullins will sing the National Anthem. Pastor Chuck Harding will perform an invocation, followed by remarks from Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, and Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the United States Marine Corps. Cathy and Tommy Mullins will perform a musical interlude before a special tribute by members of Williams’ family: Tracie Ross, Brent Casey, Bryan Casey, Todd Graham, and Chad Graham. Pastor Harding will perform a Gospel reading and a benediction before the service concludes.”

After the service, at approximately 5 p.m., guests can accompany Williams’ family to the nearby Gold Star Families Memorial Monument for a Wreath Ceremony, which will conclude the event.

Those who cannot attend can watch the service on television via the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Channel, or via online livestream. You can find your station here (Use column labeled “WVPB”).