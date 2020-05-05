Workforce WV announces applications for 13 weeks of extended unemployment benefits to be available May 6

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Workforce West Virginia announced that West Virginians who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits and are eligible for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) can apply for a 13-week extension starting on Wednesday, May 6.

The additional weeks of unemployment benefits are provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the release from Workforce WV, and will be available to individuals who previously collected state or federal unemployment compensation but have exhausted those benefits. Officials said that applicants may apply for the PEUC extension online by visiting the Workforce WV website after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6 and clicking the “Apply for PEUC Extra 13 Weeks Here” tile on the front page.

“Unemployed workers can apply for PEUC benefits on their own starting Wednesday and we’ll contact folks who have exhausted their benefits and let them know that they can apply for the extension,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner for WorkForce West Virginia. “Our hearts go out to everyone who has had to wait patiently to apply for benefits. Folks can be assured they will be made whole.”

Officials said that individuals who are eligible for PEUC benefits will receive the same amount of unemployment compensation that he or she received in previous weeks in addition to the $600 in weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).

The release stated that additional details on PEUC benefits are available on the Workforce WV website.