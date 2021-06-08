WorkForce WV warns of fraudulent texting scams

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WorkForce West Virginia announced a fraudulent texting scam has been launched throughout the Mountain State and the nation.

Officials with WorkForce West Virginia said people are receiving text alerts with the following message:

Your West Virginia Unemployment Insurance Claim account is currently on hold for verification, Please complete your verification by following the instructions in the link below to reactivate your account.

“Unfortunately, this is an issue unemployment offices throughout the country have dealt with more frequently since the beginning of the pandemic. The WorkForce West Virginia fraud unit is working as swiftly as possible to stop this fraudulent text message from reaching more people,” said Scott Adkins, commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “It is very important to note that WorkForce never communicates with claimants by text.”

According to release, text messages, such as this one, are fraud and should not be responded to or clicked. The website included is also fraudulent and designed to look like the WorkForce website. WorkForce West Virginia does NOT send text messages to claimants.

For more information, to report fraud, schedule a call with a WorkForce representative or access the online claimant system visit www.workforcewv.org.