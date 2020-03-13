WV 2-1-1 providing assistance to West Virginians in need amid coronavirus outbreak

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Ways of West Virginia released a statement on Friday saying that West Virginians in need are encouraged to call WV 2-1-1 or visit the website for assistance amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

WV 2-1-1 is prepared to help people who are facing difficulties due to coronavirus. The United Way’s resource navigators can help connect individuals and families with with food pantries, health care services, tax re-assistance, utility and eviction prevention prevention assistance and more. The release urges anyone who is seeking held to dial 2-1-1 or visit WV211.org.

WV 2-1-1 is a program of the United Ways of West Virginia and help is available 24/7.