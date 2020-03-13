WV 2-1-1 providing assistance to West Virginians in need amid coronavirus outbreak

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Ways of West Virginia released a statement on Friday saying that West Virginians in need are encouraged to call WV 2-1-1 or visit the website for assistance amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

WV 2-1-1 is prepared to help people who are facing difficulties due to coronavirus. The United Way’s resource navigators can help connect individuals and families with with food pantries, health care services, tax re-assistance, utility and eviction prevention prevention assistance and more. The release urges anyone who is seeking held to dial 2-1-1 or visit WV211.org.

WV 2-1-1 is a program of the United Ways of West Virginia and help is available 24/7.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories