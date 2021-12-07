WV, 6 other states block Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

FILE – President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Millions of health care workers across the U.S. were supposed to have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by this coming Monday, Dec. 6 under a mandate from President Joe Biden’s administration. But that has been placed on hold by federal judges. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Officials from West Virginia and six other states have stopped the Biden Administration’s proposed vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

In November, the West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined six other states in filing a complaint against President Joe Biden and many federal agencies within the Administration in response to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement placed on federal contractors.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia issued a preliminary injunction, delaying the mandate from taking effect, according to a press release from Morrisey’s office.

“I’m pleased that the courts continue to take a stand against unlawful vaccine mandates and side with personal freedoms,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “All citizens – including federal contractors and their employees – have the right to make their own decisions about whether to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The group of Attorneys General sued, urging the court to stop the president, the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force and other federal entities from enforcing the mandate on any federal contracting agency, subcontractor and employee of the states.

The Attorneys General alleged President Biden and the other federal defendants acted unlawfully by overstepping their constitutional authority, violating the separation of powers as set forth in the Tenth Amendment and violating the Spending Clause of the United States Constitution.

West Virginia joined Georgia in filing suit along with Attorneys General in Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, and Utah.

Morrisey has joined officials from other states to sue the Biden administration over several COVID-related laws including a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.