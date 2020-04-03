WV allows beer, wine home deliveries during coronavirus outbreak

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WBOY) — West Virginia residents can now get beer and wine delivered to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alcohol, Beverage Control Administration commissioner Frederic Wooton says licensed restaurants and bars can ship beer and wine as long as they accompany take-out food orders.

The products must be in sealed, original containers.

Deliveries of liquor and mixed alcoholic drinks are not allowed, including from distilleries.

Unlicensed third-parties also cannot make deliveries.

Businesses must verify that the purchaser is at least 21 years old and that the person is not intoxicated.

An agency statement says deliveries should be completed with as little physical contact as possible.

Last month, WV Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order temporarily allowing restaurants and bars to offer to-go sales of unopened beer and wine.