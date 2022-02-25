CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Customers of West Virginia American Water Company will see an increase in their water and sewer rates.

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia announced that rates have been increased by approximately $13.4 million or 8%. But how much can customers expect to see added to their bill?

According to a release from the PSC, residential water customer using 3,100 gallons per month will see their monthly bill increase by approximately $4.58. An average residential sewer customer will see an increase of approximately $5.75.

However, the Commission also added a special reduced rate for residential services. Residential customers who currently receive benefits from Social Security Supplemental Security Income, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, TANF Unemployed Parent Program or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (if 60 or older) will not see an increase.

“Safe reliable water and sewer service requires investment in infrastructure. As a result, it is necessary to occasionally raise rates,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “However, the Commission is very concerned about the trend of rising rates and the short periods between base rate cases. The Company should continue to replace aging infrastructure and working with troubled systems without the need for another base rate filing for at least three years, if not more.”

According to the release, the order grants a base rate increase of $23.3 million for water rates, which includes a roll-in of a Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC) of approximately $9.9 million that customers are already paying in their monthly bills. The Commission also approved an annual increase of the Company’s sewer operations of $259,000. Since the DSIC is already being charged to customers, the net of the base rate increase will be approximately 8%.

The Company originally requested an annual increase of water rates of $40.48 million and an annual increase of $340,289, or 31%, in sewer rates, but that also has been increased by only 8%.

WVAW has approximately 167,000 water customers in 19 counties.