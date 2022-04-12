CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Half the time, residents don’t even know about boil water advisories and water issues until they have already been solved, or until they have already consumed the water. A new map from West Virginia American Water could help prevent this by allowing West Virginia American Water customers to view any active water service disruptions, planned service outages or boil water advisories within their area.

American Water announced on Monday that the Customer Advisory Map is live on its website and can be found in the Alerts section of the West Virginia American Water website.

“We are committed to providing exceptional customer service and are continually seeking ways to improve our communication around outages and advisories,” said Chris Carew, vice president of Operations at West Virginia American Water. “This customer advisory map is a helpful tool that allows customers to view events happening in their area that may impact their water service.”

Screenshot from Customer Advisory Map (WV American Water Association)

Customers now have the ability to search by service address or residence to determine if they are located within an alert area. Customers can also view additional information such as the estimated time of restoration and steps to take when under an advisory.

“This information has always been available to our customers but never in such an easy-to-use fashion,” added Carew. “We developed this robust tool through feedback from our customers, and we continue to welcome that feedback to improve our delivery of exceptional customer service.”

Last year, West Virginia American Water shared that customers can report an outage or urgent water service issue by clicking on the “report an emergency” icon on the top right on the West Virginia American Water website or by visiting the water emergency website.

West Virginia American Water provides water services to approximately 560,000 people. American Water service to more than 14 million people in 24 states.