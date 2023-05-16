WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — An investment of $1.1 million from West Virginia American Water (WVAW) will fund several infrastructure upgrades to improve service and water quality in Weston and Webster Springs.

According to a press release from WVAW, more than 3,400 feet of water main will be replaced—including 1,000 feet of 6-inch pipe along North Avenue in Weston and 1,100 feet of 8-inch pipe along Main Street in Webster Springs—and five service line tie overs will be completed.

These projects will likely cause traffic in these areas, but the release said that customers who will be affected by the replacement project will be notified with flyers/door hangers and the WVAW customer notification system with information about the project and related traffic changes.

The flyer/letter will also have a contact number for anyone with questions about the projects, and updates will be provided throughout the projects, the release said.

“These ongoing infrastructure improvement projects show our company’s continued commitment to enhancing the local and state economy, improving the quality of life for our customers and ensuring community safety,” Construction Manager Anthony Treadway said.