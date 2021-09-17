WV and KY Attorneys General form partnership to address Tri-State issues

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kentucky and West Virginia share a lot of the same issues, from the pandemic to the opioid crisis. With so many shared concerns, it’s not surprising both states would come together in an attempt to address them.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron were in the same room during a special public forum Thursday afternoon. The public appearance is a part of a partnership addressing regional issues.



Cameron and Morrisey answer questions asked during the public forum on Thursday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The words “two attorneys general are better than one” were used to describe the relationship between the Mountain State and the Commonwealth as they tackle multiple issues affecting both states.

We all have the same goals, we want to make sure that our citizens are getting the best possible economic opportunity, that we’re addressing the opioid epidemic and that we’re protecting our constitutional freedoms. Patrick Morrisey, WV Attorney General (R)

KY Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) and WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) teampl up to meet with businesses in Huntington, WV and Ashland, KY discussing important topics.



Along with the opioid crisis, Morrisey and Cameron also spoke on issues like scammers, human trafficking, business growth, as well as President Joe Biden’s clean energy plan. They said the plan would take away coal industry jobs and raise energy rates in both states, affecting Kentuckians and West Virginians.

Cameron said since they share the same issues, it only makes sense for a partnership like this to form.

Those are issues that are of interest to both of us and both of our states and commonwealth, so I look forward to continuing this engagement and look forward to continuing to rely on his leadership on all these issues. Daniel Cameron, KY Attorney General (R)

Cameron and Morrisey also said they felt Thursday’s forum was a success, allowing them to share their process and work together to address these issues.