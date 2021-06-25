WV Attorney General’s Mobile Office sets schedule for July stops in north central WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Attorney General’s office has set several dates in July to meet with residents from all across north central West Virginia.

On Friday, West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in July to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” said Morrisey. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the following events:

July 6 : 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Taylor County Senior Citizens Center front porch , 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton

: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – , 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton July 7 : 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Tucker County Senior Center , 217 Senior Lane, Parsons

: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – , 217 Senior Lane, Parsons July 7 : 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Mountain Top Senior Center , RR 32, Thomas

: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – , RR 32, Thomas July 8 : 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Seneca Center , 709 Beechurst Ave., Morgantown

: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – , 709 Beechurst Ave., Morgantown July 12 : 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Preston County Commission Meeting Room , 106 W. Main St., Kingwood

: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – , 106 W. Main St., Kingwood July 12 : 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Terra Alta Town Hall , 305 N. Toy St., Terra Alta

: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – , 305 N. Toy St., Terra Alta July 13 : 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Marion County Senior Citizens Center , 105 Maplewood Drive, Fairmont

: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – , 105 Maplewood Drive, Fairmont July 14 : 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Harrison County Senior Center , 500 W. Main St., Clarksburg

: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – , 500 W. Main St., Clarksburg July 15 : 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Lewis County Senior Center , 171 W. Second St., Weston

: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – , 171 W. Second St., Weston July 19 : 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Mineral County Commission Meeting Room , 150 Armstrong St., Keyser

: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – , 150 Armstrong St., Keyser July 20 : 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Upshur County Senior Center , 28 N. Kanawha St., Buckhannon

: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – , 28 N. Kanawha St., Buckhannon July 26 : 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Barbour Economic Development Authority Office conference room , 33 S. Main St., Philippi

: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – , 33 S. Main St., Philippi July 28 : 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Randolph County Commission Meeting Room , 4 Randolph Ave., Elkins

: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – , 4 Randolph Ave., Elkins July 28 : Noon to 2:00 p.m. – Flanagan Hill Community Center , RT 72, Red Creek

: Noon to 2:00 p.m. – , RT 72, Red Creek July 30: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Mannington Senior Center Picnic, 1 Senior Drive, Mannington

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Pam Krushansky at (304)-741-5834.