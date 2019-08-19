Breaking News
WV Attorney General’s Office affirms concealed carry recognition with Kentucky, 4 other states

West Virginia

WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey_1515685119285.jpg-794306118.jpg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced in a release on Monday that his office has affirmed concealed carry recognition with Kentucky and four other states.

This means Kentucky will continue to recognize concealed handgun licenses and provisional licenses issued to West Virginians who are age 18 and older, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

WV_AG_Patrick Morrisey-794306118.jpg
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

“Mountaineers are always free, and that includes the freedom to exercise their Second Amendment rights when traveling to other states,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This is a victory for gun owners and shows respect for concealed carry licenses between states.”

In addition to Kentucky, the Attorney General’s Office also recently affirmed concealed carry reciprocity or recognition with Louisiana, Montana, New Hampshire and Wyoming, according to the release. 

The release stated that each year the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office engages in discussions with every state to ensure continued recognition of West Virginia’s concealed handgun licenses and explore the potential for expansion. The release also stated that more announcements are expected as Morrisey anticipates all existing concealed recognition to continue or be enhanced as the annual discussions progress.

Recognition in Louisiana is limited to concealed carry licenses issued to adults age 21 and older, according to the release. The Attorney General’s Office said that this state does not recognize West Virginia’s provisional licenses as issued to ages 18-20. However, provisional licenses are recognized in Montana, New Hampshire and Wyoming, as well as Kentucky.

The Attorney General’s Office said adults wishing to obtain a concealed handgun license can do so by contacting their local sheriff’s office.

For a full list of states and more information regarding West Virginia concealed handgun licenses, visit the Attorney General’s Gun Reciprocity page here.

