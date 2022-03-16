CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A man from West Virginia is in Poland dressed as a superhero to help encourage child refugees from Ukraine.

By day, John Buckland is the owner of Heroes 4 Higher and president of the H4H Foundation, a charity organization based in Huntington, West Virginia. By night, he is West Virginia Batman, a hero who visits children in need of encouragement.

During “Operation Hope Weapon,” West Virginia Batman is visiting Ukrainian and Polish young people who are directly affected by the war in Ukraine.

WV Batman plays with a child in Poland (Courtesy: John Buckland)

Buckland/West Virginia Batman has been sharing his journey in Ukraine on the Heroes 4 Higher Facebook page, and the hope and joy on the faces of the children tell the story better than words ever could.

On Wednesday morning (West Virginia time), he posted about some of the children he has met during his first two days in Poland, including “a birthday princess from Ukraine heartbroken because she is away from her friends,” and “a young Ukrainian boy who lost his Mother.” Many of the children have fled Ukraine and are staying in hotels in Poland.

WV Batman playing games with children in Poland. Ukrainian Wonder Women served as his interpretter (Courtesy: John Buckland)

The young “heroes” as Buckland calls them are going through unimaginable tragedy.

“Spreading hope is such a simple concept that can yield powerful results in the hearts of young heroes in the worst situations,” said Buckland in a Heroes 4 Higher Facebook post. “Some will not understand it; but we must keep doing it. Hope is contagious and can inspire others to do something unique for others themselves. And in a world with so much bad news, God knows a little bit of good news can go a long way.”

You can donate to the Heroes 4 Higher Foundation on their Facebook page, here and keep up with WV Batman’s work in Poland, here.