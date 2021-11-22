WV ‘Big Buck Photo Contest’ accepting submissions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Do you have an incredible buck picture you’re just dying to show off? Send it to the West Virginia Big Buck Photo Contest. Hunters who submit pictures have a chance to win prizes with up to $500, Gov Jim Justice announced in a press release.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is open to photo submissions from Nov. 22 to Dec. 27.

The contest is open both to West Virginia residents and nonresidents and includes two divisions: a Youth Division for hunters 17 and younger, and an Adult Division for hunters 18 and older. Five participants from each division will win prizes.

Youth Division:

5 winners can select one of the following: Free lifetime WV hunting license (must be a WV resident) $250 Bass Pro Shops gift card $250 Cabela’s gift card



Adult Division:

5 winners can select one of the following: Free lifetime WV hunting license (must be a WV resident) $500 Bass Pro Shops gift card $500 Cabela’s gift card Two-night stay in a Cabwaylingo State Forest cabin Two-night stay in a Seneca State Forest cabin



“Hunting is a treasured pastime of West Virginians young and old, and I invite all those who enjoy the tradition to participate in this photo contest,” Gov. Justice said. “Head into the woods prepared for a safe and successful hunt and then take it one step further by submitting a photo of you with your buck for a chance to win some amazing prizes. This is one more reason to take advantage of the world-class hunting opportunities we have in West Virginia. Not only do you have the chance to make memories with your loved ones and bring home a big buck, but you also have a chance to win big!”

To enter the contest, take a photo of yourself with the buck you harvested during a 2021 hunting season, write a short account of your hunt and upload the photo to the Big Buck Photo Contest entry form online at wvdnr.gov/photocontest. Those entering must have a valid 2021 West Virginia Hunting License and will need to enter the 13-digit DNR-issued game check number for their bucks. Official rules for the contest can be found here.

“This is a really exciting opportunity and we hope hunters of all ages join the contest,” said WVDNR Director Steven McDaniel. “Gov. Justice and I really want to see more and more young people take up hunting and fishing in West Virginia. They are the next generation of hunters and anglers and it’s important that outdoor traditions continue for years to come. The Big Buck Photo Contest is just one more way to share your love for hunting and the beautiful natural resources our state has to offer.”

After the entry period closes on Dec. 27, a random drawing from all eligible entries will select 20 finalist entries from the Youth Division and 20 finalist entries from the Adult Division. These finalist entries will be presented to a judging committee made up of Gov. Justice and WVDNR Director McDaniel (or their designated representatives) who will evaluate each entry based on photo composition, size of antlers, number of antler points, and quality of narrative describing the hunt to determine the winning entries. Winners will be announced in January 2022.

All details about the Big Buck Photo Contest are available at WVdnr.gov/photocontest.

West Virginia’s buck firearms season is an ideal time to participate in the photo contest. The season began, Monday, Nov. 22, and will continue through Sunday, Dec. 5.

More information about the season can be found online at WVdnr.gov. Hunters are also encouraged to review the 2021-2022 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary before going afield.