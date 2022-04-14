CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Board of Education gave special attention to its military partners during its April meeting in Charleston Wednesday. The WVBE issued a resolution recognizing April as the Month of the Military Child and reaffirmed its continued support of Common Ground, a partnership of military and community-based organizations focusing on the success of all students and promoting assistance for military-connected families in schools.

During the meeting, the WVBE heard a presentation spotlighting some of the activities and initiatives taking place to recognize the important collaborative relationships between the military and West Virginia schools. These include:

The West Virginia Department of Education has launched the Veterans in the Classroom webpage to provide military veterans with a pathway to earn a teaching license and become an educator.

Participating schools across the state will host ceremonies recognizing students who have committed to serving in the U. S. Armed Forces during the state’s inaugural Military Signing Week, April 25 through 29.

The Common Ground Partnership will announce the second class of Purple Star Award schools in West Virginia.

The Purple Star Award is a designation assigned to schools that display a special commitment to supporting military children and their families.

“Recognizing our military-connected families in our schools provides us with even greater insight in serving each student individually to ensure their success,” said WVBE President Miller Hall. “The Common Ground Partnership will remain steadfast in our efforts to support students as they graduate from high school and become college and career ready.”

“The Common Ground resources available to our students profoundly support their academic and social-emotional well-being,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Our students have the opportunity to prepare themselves for future achievement and commit to civically active lives.”