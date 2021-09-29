WV Bridge Day officially canceled after public complaints

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fayette County Commissioners announced Bridge Day has been officially canceled but not due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We did not make this decision lightly,” according to the statement. The statement goes on to say that there are “many theories” as to why the event was canceled, and they would “like to set the record straight.”

The commission said the voting decision was not based on the county’s COVID-19 numbers or the county’s ability to provide, or not provide, safe conditions for the BASE jumpers or attendees. They also said the decision was not based on hospitals being overwhelmed.

According to the commission’s release, the decision was due to “a small group of individuals” who decided they “knew better” than the elected officials. The release said the small group of people “acted to influence the coordinator of Bridge Day’s main event, BASE jumping, to cancel its participation in Bridge Day.” The commission also added that Bridge Day would not be the same without BASE jumping and that they “believe the Nation’s newest national park deserves to be celebrated with the full glory of Bridge Days past.”

Last week, county officials had agreed to continue Bridge Day without BASE jumping, with officials voting 4-2 in favor of proceeding with Bridge Day this year.

The commission also said they will implement changes to the Bridge Day Commission bylaws and take all necessary action to ensure that, in the future, no individual or small group will have the power to unilaterally influence a decision.

Bridge Day is planned to return in 2022.