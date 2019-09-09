WV concealed carry permits recognized in 8 states

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Pennsylvania will continue to recognize West Virginia concealed carry permits. This comes after the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office affirmed concealed carry reciprocity with Pennsylvania and seven other states.

“Mountaineers are always free, and that includes the freedom to exercise their Second Amendment rights when traveling to other states,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “This is a victory for gun owners and shows respect for concealed carry licenses between states.”

Each year the WV Attorney General’s Office reaches out to other states to ensure continued recognition of West Virginia’s concealed handgun licenses. In addition to Pennsylvania, the AG’s office also affirmed recognition in Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota and North Dakota.

Of those states, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Kansas and Minnesota, only recognize concealed carry licenses issued to adults 21 and older. They do not recognize provisional licenses issued to people between 18 and 20-years-old.

Anyone who wants to obtain a concealed handgun license is encouraged to contact their local sheriff’s office. For a full list of states and more information regarding West Virginia concealed handgun licenses, please visit the Attorney General’s Gun Reciprocity page by clicking here.