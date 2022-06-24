CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s Congressional representatives Friday sent reactions to the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Congresswoman Carol Miller (R, WV-3) sent the following statement:

As a mother and grandmother, I know the joys a child brings to a family. All life, no matter the age, should be cherished. I am pleased to see the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. An unborn child is a human life that must be protected. Today is a huge victory for all Americans.

Congressman David McKinley (R, WV-1) has released the following statement:

For nearly 50 years, the Supreme Court’s ruling of Roe v. Wade has threatened the lives of millions of innocent unborn children. Today, the Court has taken a historic step to correct this decades-old error. I applaud this decision that will save countless innocent lives.

This decision returns the power to the states to protect the unborn. We must continue to fight the extreme abortion-on-demand, at-any-time agenda and be a voice for the lives of unborn children.

