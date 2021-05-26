Former WV delegate pleads not guilty to charges stemming from Jan. 6 Capitol incident

WASHINGTON (WOWK) – Former West Virginia Del. Derrick Evans appeared in U.S District Court in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, where he was formally arraigned for new charges in a Jan. 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol.

On that date, the elected official live-streamed himself protesting at the U.S. Capitol building. Evans was originally charged with one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Now, he is federally charged on two more counts.

“We would like to get a not guilty plea, that on behalf of my client. And, we waive the reading of the information,” attorney David Tyson said.

Evans is also charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building, as well as parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He pleaded not guilty to all four counts.

The judge has requested a speedy trial, and a hearing will take place June 25 at 2 p.m.

