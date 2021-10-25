WV delegates accepting Suddenlink complaints to hold ‘shoddy internet providers accountable’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two West Virginia delegates are asking for West Virginians to share their complaints about internet providers.

Delegates Mick Bates (R-Raleigh) and Daniel Linville (R-Cabell) have heard horror stories about issues with their internet providers and have created a way for West Virginians to “hold their shoddy internet providers accountable,” according to a press release. The two are inviting residents to send complaints about the provider Suddenlink directly to them at cableconcerns@wvhouse.gov.

In keeping with our work to make providers aware of the needs of our constituents, we are pleased to announce the creation of cableconcerns@wvhouse.gov as a clearinghouse for any West Virginian who has been unable to resolve their concerns with Suddenlink through more traditional channels. Concerns sent to this email address will allow Delegate Bates, my staff with the Committee on Technology and Infrastructure and I to monitor, track and follow up on those concerns with this provider, and it also will provide us with valuable information going forward as we craft legislation, host hearings and work to better advance broadband infrastructure throughout the state. Danielle Linville, W.Va. Cabell County Delegate and chairman of the House Committee on Technology and Infrastructure

Bates said that after he shared his own negative experience with Suddenlink, community members began sharing similar stories.

“Of all the elected officials I have worked with who are trying to fix the damn internet and hold Suddenlink accountable, none has been more helpful to me than Chairman Linville,” Bates said. “Delegate Linville has stepped up once again and helped to establish this central email address just like the one he set up for Frontier issues, and I thank him for his assistance and leadership.”

West Virginians can share complaints about:

customer service

billing problems

problems with service coverage

“This will be a way for us to efficiently help West Virginians directly and to collect information on what legislation we should pursue during the next legislative session, so we are better able to regulate this industry and ensure people get what they pay for,” Bates said.

Linville has also announced that he will lead a broadband caucus, open to legislators from both parties from both the House and the Senate to ensure that federal funding for broadband improvement is being used correctly.

“Now more than ever we must keep a careful eye on these efforts and these dollars,” Linville said. “No one wants to live through another router-gate, and we plan to stay in lock-step with every initiative to guarantee no dollars are wasted and we get what we’re paying for.”

Linville said Bates has added consistent advocacy to the long-running efforts Linville has spearheaded to hold internet service providers accountable.

“Mick has taken a keen interest in this effort and has contributed meaningfully to our work,” Linville said.

Linville added that the House Committee on Technology and Infrastructure has requested Suddenlink appear to present and field questions during a January meeting, which will include addressing many of the public’s concerns.