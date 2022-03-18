CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Democratic Party leaders on Thursday asked Gov. Jim Justice to temporarily suspend the West Virginia gas tax. Gov. Justice responded with a heated statement, calling the whole thing, “a political stunt, designed to get their names in the headlines and make me look like the bad guy.”

On Friday, the involved Democratic lawmakers expressed shock over Gov. Justice’s “extremely partisan response.”

“Governor Justice’s response was completely over the top to a suggestion that our state government should help our citizens by pausing the 35.7 cent gas tax,” said Belinda Biafore, chair of the WV Democratic Party. “Just when we think we can no longer be surprised by his erratic and disrespectful behavior, he just gets worse.”

Gov. Justice’s statement said that the lawmakers should have known that it was not within his authority to suspend the tax, claiming that the Legislature should have addressed the issue in their session which just ended. However, Democratic lawmakers pointed out that previous West Virginia governors have paused the fuel tax during extreme circumstances.

“Governor Manchin froze the gas tax during Hurricane Katrina, and Governor Bob Wise paused the state tax on building supplies during significant flooding,” said Delegate Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha), Vice Chair of the WV Democratic Party. “We never brought politics into our suggestion of a gas tax break for hard-working West Virginians. The Governor just went completely over the top.”

The cost of a 30-day pause on the gas tax is approximately $35 million to the state road fund, according to WV Democrats. West Virginia Legislative Democrats recommend a supplemental appropriation to the state road fund from surplus funds. This would allow road repairs remain fully funded, they said.

The West Virginia Democrats also pointed out that West Virginia has a budget surplus approaching $600 million, and $1 billion in West Virginia Rainy Day funds.