CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Democratic Party released a statement on Thursday speaking out against the nine Republican senators in the Senate Judiciary Committee who voted against a bill that would remove the ability of a person under the age of 18 to obtain consent to marry.

House Bill 3018 was voted down by the Senate Judiciary Committee (8-9) on Wednesday after passing last week in the West Virginia House of Delegates 84-13. The bill’s lead sponsor, Delegate Kayla Young (D) of Kanawha County, expressed her frustrations online after the committee vote. “No one admitted why they think children as young as infants should be legally allowed to be married off,” she wrote.

Two senators of north central West Virginia that sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Jay Taylor of Taylor County and Patrick Martin of Lewis County, could not be reached for comment on the bill.

Currently, as §48-2-301 “Age of consent for marriage; exception” reads, a child who is older than 16 but younger than 18 must have written consent from their parents or legal guardian to be married. If a child is younger than 16, the clerk of the county commission may issue a marriage license to an applicant upon the order of a circuit judge. By the language of this section, there is no minimum age to get married in the state of West Virginia.

HB 3018 aimed to repeal large parts of §48-2-301 so that it would not be possible for persons under the age of 18 to be given a marriage license. A statement from the West Virginia Democratic Party said that thanks to a group of nine Senate Republicans, International Women’s Day “was a day to set the calendar back to a time when women were little more than chattel property under the law.”

In 2016, a Pew Research Center poll found that West Virginia had the highest rate of child marriage, with 7.1 for every 1,000 15-17-year-olds being married. Out of the 57,800 Americans ages 15 to 17 who were married in 2014, 55% of them were female and 45% were male.

“Unfortunately, today is not April Fools Day and none of the above is a joke,” Young said in the release. “This is the sad reality faced by young women living in West Virginia today.”